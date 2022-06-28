With more than 5 thousand cases, City Hall continues to fight dengue with ‘smoke’

The number of people with symptoms of dengue who seek medical care in health units in Franca continues to rise. The latest survey by the Municipal Health Department points to 5,220 registered cases of the disease, in addition to seven deaths.

Because of this, the City Hall, through Environmental Surveillance, continues with the work to combat the disease with the nebulization service in the city, the so-called “smoke”.

According to the program of actions against the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, uniformed and accredited vector control agents carry out house-to-house visitation and provide guidance to residents in advance, informing them about the spraying, which is carried out the following day, from 5 pm

As of this Monday, the 27th, the service will be carried out in 11 neighborhoods: Vila Santa Maria do Carmo, Vila Teixeira, Jardim Boa Esperança, Jardim Aeroporto I, Jardim Primavera, Parque Mundo Novo, City Petrópolis, Vila Carrenho, Residencial Baldassari, part of the Conceição Leite and Santa Luzia districts.



guidelines



During the smoke, residents are advised to keep doors, windows and curtains open. People should not remain on the sidewalks, with children and small animals. Residents must store or cover food, water and kitchen utensils, clothing, animal feeders and drinkers and bird cages indoors.







Schedule



Vila Santa Maria do Carmo, Vila Teixeira and Jardim Boa Esperança



Day 27/6: work of the agents

Day 6/28: nebulization



Airport I, Primavera and Mundo Novo



Day 28/6: work of the agents

Day 29/6: nebulization



Part of City Petropolis



6/29: agents

Day 6/30: nebulization



Part of Vila Carrenho and Residencial Baldassari



Day 6/30: agents

Day 01/7: nebulization



Part Conceição Leite and Vila Santa Luzia



Day 7/01: agents

Day 7/4: nebulization