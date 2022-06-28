‘Without infrastructure, we won’t have quality research in Brazil’, says USP dean about ICMS reduction | Sao Paulo

This Monday (27), Governor Rodrigo Garcia said that the rate in the state will drop from 25% to 18%. According to Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, dean of USP, as the measure came into force in the middle of 2022, this year the impact should be R$ 500 million. The professor stated that the impact should reach both teaching and academic research.

“In our budget, mainly in the maintenance of equipment, of personnel who work with this equipment, so all our research, they are based on ICMS”, he said, in an interview with TV Globo.

“We have funds from funding agencies that buy material, that buy our equipment, but without the infrastructure, without the building, without building maintenance, without server maintenance, we will not have quality research in Brazil.” (Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, dean of USP)

Carlotti stated that the three universities have a meeting scheduled with Governor Rodrigo Garcia in July. “We already have a meeting with the governor scheduled for the month of July, and this will certainly be a topic to be discussed,” he said.

“I think universities have been very conscientious with their budget, they have been very strict with their budget. Now, this decrease in revenue catches us off guard and could have negative repercussions not only for the university, but for society as a whole in the future.” . Our concern is not only with the maintenance of the university, but what this university represents for the society of São Paulo.”

For the dean, the current price of fuel is a problem that needs to be addressed, but with proper planning.

“Obviously we know that the price of fuels must be reexamined, policies must be made, but we are concerned about the policy carried out very impromptu, without planning, without a characterization of the effects that these decisions will have on other, diverse sectors, such as health, education, which basically depend on ICMS. So, it’s a gain that is very fast, but a loss for several years from this type of behavior”, he said.

ICMS finances the three São Paulo universities

Together, the three institutions receive from transfers 9.57% of the total collected in São Paulo with ICMS. USP, the largest of them, has 5.02%. In 2022, the budget foreseen with this source is R$ 7.1 billion, which represents 94.7% of the university’s total budget. The remainder, estimated at R$ 386.4 million, comes from resources from USP’s own revenues, such as rent and service income.

According to Carlotti, this funding format allows state universities in São Paulo to be able to forecast their revenues and define their expenses in a more autonomous way than other Brazilian higher education institutions, which depend directly on the budget of the state and federal governments to plan annual expenditures.

“Funding from USP, Unesp and Unicamp has been used as a model. Every university would like to have funding from these new state universities in São Paulo. And these changes put all this progress that we have been doing, all this vanguard, all this leadership that these universities have represented for the country.”,

He regretted that the decision was made after two years of a pandemic. “It is a shame, because at a time when society perceives the need for research, as we had here at Covid, so that we can carry out the development of vaccines, treatments, medicines, and other areas of society, we see a policy which reduces the capacity of the Brazilian state, and especially the state of São Paulo, to invest in science and technology.”

In a note, Unesp stated that around R$ 200 million per year may not be transferred.

“If the numbers and indicators of the current scenario are kept constant, in 12 months, they may no longer be passed on to Unesp, via the ICMS share that is due to the University, about R$ 200 (two hundred) million.”

See note from the USP Faculty Association (Adusp)

“USP estimates that a reduction in ICMS collection may represent a loss of up to 6.5% of transfers to USP from 2023. Complementary Law 194/2022 was sanctioned by Jair Bolsonaro, which vetoed compensation to the states and protection of Fundeb resources.

The limitation on the collection of ICMS rates for fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport may represent a drop of up to 6.5% in transfers from the Treasury to USP starting next year. This is “the worst case scenario”, according to the projections of the General Administration Coordination (Codage), presented by Dean Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior at the University Council meeting last Tuesday (21/6).

The transfer of 9.57% of ICMS-Quota-Part of the State is the main source of funding for state universities in São Paulo. In 2022, “even with the ICMS cut”, highlighted Carlotti, maintaining the average collection of the first months of the year, the amounts transferred by the Treasury to USP should reach R$ 7.511 billion, exceeding the state government’s forecast of R$ 7.185 billion.