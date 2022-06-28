Without Luiz Henrique, portal evaluates Diniz options in the squad to make up for absence

Luiz Henrique made in the 1-0 victory over Botafogo, Sunday, at Engenhão, for the Brazilian Championship, his last match for Fluminense. The striker will go to Betis, from Spain. Without him, the portal ge evaluated the options that coach Fernando Diniz has in the squad to make up for the absence.

Soon, the coach will win the options of Alan, who is awaiting documents from China, and Michel Araujo, back after a loan spell in the United Arab Emirates. The club also tries to sign Marrony, ex-Vasco and Atlético-MG and currently at Midtjylland, from Denmark. In the case of the last two (if the signing is confirmed), both can only act from the opening of the international transfer window, on July 18.

So, at least at first, Diniz will have to resort to homemade options. The commander can maintain the scheme with three attackers or select a midfielder instead, moving to 4-4-2. Check out the analysis of the ge portal:

Matheus Martins

Xerém’s turn, Matheus Martins has four goals in 12 games this season, all scored under the command of coach Fernando Diniz. Since the coach took over, he has been on the field in six games – only two as a starter – and has had good performances, as in the rout against Oriente Petrolero, in which he scored three goals. He has already acted alongside Cano and would be a “homemade solution”. He is still very young and needs to mature even more, but he would keep the formation.

Caio Paulista

The player has been a starter with coach Fernando Diniz, but has been acting as a side. The coach has pleased the position – last Sunday, he assisted Manoel’s goal that gave Flu the victory in the classic against Botafogo.

If the coach chooses to return with Caio Paulista to the attack to keep three men in front, he would have to find a solution for the left-back, using a name of the position, such as Pineida or Cris Silva, or even opting for Yago Felipe, as already done in the season. In all, Caio Paulista was on the field in 24 games in 2022 – he scored one goal and has two assists.

Willian Mustache

One of Fluminense’s main signings for the season, Willian Bigode can regain chances with the coach. As soon as he arrived at Flu, Diniz used the attacker a lot in the first games, but he ended up losing space for not performing as expected – in the last four games, he only entered the field against Avaí, but at 44 of the second half.

Despite the bad phase, it may be an option to have Diniz’s confidence – the coach has already revealed that he tried to hire the striker in other clubs. In the season, he played 33 games, scored three goals and provided five assists. It would be another way for Diniz to continue playing with three men in the attack.

change the schema

If Diniz’s choice is to change the scheme, he could opt for midfielders and stop playing with three forwards, as he did in recent games with Arias, Luiz Henrique and Cano. For this, there are options that had opportunities at the beginning of the coach’s work, but ended up losing space in recent games.

The most natural case for this would be Nathan, but the midfielder wasn’t even listed for the last few games by technical choice. With that, the team would go to a 4-4-2. Or even return with Wellington to the team, giving more freedom to Nonato, who has already shown that he can play more advanced.