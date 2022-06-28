WSL: Filipinho seeks the Rio Pro tetra; Italo, Samuel and Yago want an unprecedented title | surfing

Who will be the champion of the historic Brazilian stage of the 2022 World Tour? This Tuesday, at 7:15 am, the WSL (World Surfing League) calls for the men’s and women’s semifinals, with the probable start of heats at 7:30 am. Among the men, ranking leader Filipe Toledo and world number 4, Italo Ferreira, are on opposite sides of the draw and could face each other in the final. The Olympic champion takes on Samuel Pupo in the semi 1. Soon after, it’s Filipinho’s turn to measure forces with Yago Dora.

+ Results of the round of 16 of the Rio Pro guarantee Filipe Toledo in the Finals

1 of 1 Italo Ferreira surfs Rio Pro Saquarema — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League Italo Ferreira surfs Rio Pro Saquarema — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League

This is the first time that a 100% Brazilian semifinal has taken place in a World Tour stage. Champion in 2015, 2018 and 2019, Filipe Toledo seeks his fourth Rio Pro title. If the yellow jersey wins, he will overtake Australian Dave Macaulay, who has won three titles in the competition. On the other hand, Italo Ferreira, Samuel Pupo and Yago Dora will seek an unprecedented mug for their respective careers.

– It’s very crazy what is happening. Qualifying for the WSL Finals was my first goal, just to be there is a great achievement, even more so to win this spot so early and right here in Brazil. Now I want to continue surfing well and having fun to try to be champion here too – said Toledo.

“Winning this spot here in Brazil is very gratifying”, celebrates Filipe Toledo, guaranteed for the final in Trestles

Qualified to the semifinals with an epic victory over Miguel Pupo this Monday, Italo will face Miguel’s younger brother, Samuel Pupo. When analyzing the heat of the quarterfinals, the potiguar highlighted the strength of the opponent and explained the option for the saving wave of 8.17 in the final minutes of the confrontation.

“It was a well disputed heat”, says Italo Ferreira about quarterfinals

– It was a well disputed heat, Miguel was surfing very well. I was having a hard time finding the left, it wasn’t fitting so well, so I knew that if I took a right or a backside air, I could turn and that’s what I did. I took a risk and it worked – commented Italo Ferreira.

Italo Ferreira scores 8.17 and guarantees himself in the semifinals in the last minutes in Saquarema

In the women’s, Tatiana Weston-Webb faces the leader of the ranking Carissa Moore in the semifinals. Whoever passes takes the winner of Johanne Defay (FRA) x Gabriela Bryan (HAV). Tatiana currently occupies the ninth position in the ranking with 26,525 points. In addition to the Rio Pro, she has two more stages to enter the top5 and play in the WSL Finals, in September.

Tatiana Weston-Webb celebrates her spot in the semifinals at the World Surfing Championship in Saquarema

So far, Brazil has only one women’s title at the Rio Pro. The feat happened in 1999 with Andreia Lopes at Praia da Barra da Tijuca.

1. Samuel Pupo (BRA) x Italo Ferreira (BRA)

2. Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs Yago Dora (BRA)