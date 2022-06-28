WSL: Tatiana Weston-Webb falls to Carissa Moore in semi and takes 3rd at Rio Pro | surfing

It was not yet this time that a Brazilian woman won the Rio stage of the World Circuit again. This Tuesday, at Praia de Itaúna, in Saquarema, Tatiana Weston-Webb fell against ranking leader Carissa Moore in the semifinals, saying goodbye to the competition in third place. Current ninth in the ranking, the gaúcha needed to be Rio Pro champion to enter the top5. With the third place obtained in the “Maracanã do Surfe”, Tatiana pockets only 6,085 points in the ranking with two stages of the end of the regular season.
Tatiana Weston-Webb in the semifinals of the Saquarema stage of the WSL — Photo: André Durão
With the elimination of Tatiana, Brazil continues to have only one women’s title in the entire history of the Rio Pro. The feat was obtained by Andréia Lopes in 1999 in Barra da Tijuca.
Carissa Moore will face Frenchman Johanne Defay in the final. The match takes place this Tuesday right after the men’s semifinal. Sportv broadcasts live and ge follows in real time.
Carissa Moore came out ahead in the semifinals with a small wave of 3.67. Confident, the Hawaiian found a better wave moments later, taking 7.00 from the judges. Even with the support of the crowd, Tatiana took more than 15 minutes to open her score with a 4.07. Following, the gaúcha surfed for a 5.67, going to have 9.74 of sum.
Tatiana Weston-Webb scores 5.67 in the semifinals in Saquarema
With eight minutes to go, the Brazilian caught her best wave so far, receiving a 6.00 from the judges. The score left Weston-Webb at 6.71 from the turn. But Carissa Moore found one 7.60 minutes later, burying Tatiana’s chances of a reaction. Even with the defeat by 14.60 to 11.77 , the gaúcha left the sea much applauded by the crowd present in Itaúna.
Carissa Moore scores 7.60 and advances to final
Johanne Defay beats Gabriela Bryan
In the first semifinal, Johanne Defay, number 2 in the world, beat Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan by 12.16 to 9.67. It will be the Frenchwoman’s second final of the season. In the first of them, in Indonesia, Johanne beat Carissa Moore, taking the title.
Johanne Defay is the other finalist for the Rio Pro — Photo: André Durão
1. Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.16 x 9.67 Gabriela Bryan (HAV)
two. Carissa Moore (HAV) 14.60 x 11.77 Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)