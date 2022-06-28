XP has free undergraduate courses; see how to participate – 06/27/2022 – Market

Faculdade XP opened on Monday (27) the registration period for the selection process with 400 vacancies in undergraduate courses in the area of ​​technology. There are five options for bachelor’s and technologist courses, with no monthly fee.

Classes will be virtual and there is no need to pay a fee to participate in the selection process. The application period ends on the 19th of July. To participate, the candidate must have completed high school.

The initiative is part of XP Educação, a division of the XP company, and aims to prepare students to meet the needs of the job market.

As well as the opening of the registration period, the creation of Faculdade XP was announced this Monday (27) and had a contribution of more than R$ 100 million.

According to the company, the first public notice has five undergraduate courses:

Information systems

Data Science

Systems Development Analysis

Database

Cyber ​​Defense

To compete, you must fill out a form on the college’s platform and send an image of a photo document. Candidates can choose to participate in the selection process using the Enem score, or through a test administered by XP Educação.

Among the vacancies available, 25% will be destined for black people and 25% for women.

The announcement of the classifieds is scheduled for September 16. Further information can be found in the notice.

“Our big dream is to be the reference in high quality education in the universe of technology, innovation and business, creating a true educational ecosystem. A career accelerator that delivers professionals already prepared for the challenges of the new digital economy”, says Paulo de Tarso, CEO of XP Education.

According to the executive, the creation of the college was based on the concept of employer university (university connected to the company), a methodology used in countries such as the USA, Germany and Austria and which, according to Tarso, has been quite successful.

“In practice, we are bringing to the financial and technology market in Brazil a trend of the main companies in the digital world, such as Google and Amazon, which found it very difficult to search for talents already ready for the needs of the day to day work, and began to develop their own graduate schools.”

The executive also says that one of the biggest corporate problems is the lack of newly graduated professionals who are trained for the reality of the job market.

MBAs and Open Courses

In addition to graduation, XP Educação announced the expansion of the MBA and postgraduate courses. In all, there are more than 20 courses recognized by the MEC (Ministry of Education). Among the novelties are the MBA in Data Science for Finance professionals and the MBA in Customer Experience and Success.

Unlike undergraduate courses, MBA courses will be paid. XP Educação’s goal is to reach 10,000 students by the end of 2022. Currently, there are 3,000 students.

In the free courses in the areas of finance and technology, a single monthly fee of R$ 65 is charged, which allows the student access to all contents.

According to the company, students registered on the platforms will be able to apply for jobs in the technology area, made available by the sector.