XP launches free technology graduation with 400 places

Objective is to supply XP Inc’s demand; MBAs and open courses were also announced

XP Education, an arm of XP Inc, announced this Monday (June 27, 2022) that it will open a free college of technology. In the 1st public notice, 5 courses will be offered to 400 students, according to a statement. Here’s the full text (86.6 KB).

The XP Faculty will have training in Data Science, Systems Development Analysis, Information Systems, Database and Cyber ​​Defense.

Paulo Tarso, president of XP Educação, said that the need to train specialized professionals for the XP Inc market motivated the creation of the college. “Today, one of the biggest corporate problems is the lack of newly graduated professionals who are really qualified for the reality of work”said in a statement.

Tarso compared Faculdade XP with initiatives from Google and gives amazon, “who found it very difficult to find talent that was ready for the day-to-day needs of work, and began to develop their own undergraduate schools”.

MBAs and Open Courses

In addition to college, XP Educação announced an expansion in its MBA program — paid graduate courses aimed at business administrators and managers. In total, 2 courses were added.

The company also launched a new learning platform and 35 more free courses in the areas of finance.