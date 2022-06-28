Young man throws himself in a car during app race and denounces having been doped by a driver in SC | Santa Catarina

The Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate the case of a young man who reported having been doped by an app driver during a race in Florianopolis on Sunday (26).

To g1the 19-year-old passenger said that if threw it from the vehicle when starting to feel dizzy and realizing the use of a gas.

She had requested a driver to go to work around 10am. In the vehicle, she noticed the suspicious attitude of the driver, who was wearing a cap and glasses. The man would have covered his face with the collar of his coat and released two jets of odorless gas under his seat.

“We arrived at the front of the track [rodovia], after he stopped for gas, and I noticed that smoke rose. I started to feel sick, my eyes and throat started to burn, I got dizzy and said I wanted to get out of the car twice. He didn’t care, kept walking, and I threw myself,” he said.

The young woman also reported that she injured her shoulder, but not seriously, and that she will return to the police station to give more details of the case during the week.

According to delegate Luiz Funtes, from the Police Station for the Protection of Children, Adolescents, Women and the Elderly (Dpcami), a police report was registered by the victim on Sunday (26).

“She will be heard in the next few days to be better clarified. [o fato]. It is necessary to complement what was said in the initial report, as is the case in all cases”, commented Funtes.

Still, according to the delegate, it is necessary to understand what was the driver’s motivation for the use of gas that would have made her lose her senses. Only later, the police indicate the crime for which the suspect can answer.

“It was for the purpose of threatening, to strike a blow, for a joke in bad taste, something accidental. It’s a good thing that no more serious situation took place”, he said.

