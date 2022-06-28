Zelensky urges G7 to press to end the war by the end of the year – News

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky appealed on Monday (27) to the leaders of the G7, gathered in Germany, to do their best to end by the end of the year the war that ravages their country, said sources following the date.

Zelensky, who spoke by videoconference at the meeting taking place at Elmau Castle, in Bavaria, Germany, “delivered a very strong message and said that it is necessary to do the most to try to end this war before the end of the year”, highlighted the sources. .

He also called on the rulers of the world’s seven richest countries to intensify sanctions and keep up the pressure on Russia.

Zelensky cited the harsh winter in Ukraine, which makes fighting difficult. “At the end of the year, we are going to get into a situation where positions will be frozen,” he said.





The leaders of the world’s seven major economies — Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan — agreed on the first day of the meeting to increase sanctions against Russia, a White House source said.

They are also looking for a mechanism to cap Russia’s oil prices.