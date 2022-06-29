15 Partner Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Many classics will be coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

In the month of E3, known for bringing the biggest news in the gaming world, Nintendo was strangely quiet. But not to leave the occasion blank, this Tuesday (28) she released a compilation of news from partner companies that will arrive in the coming months at the Nintendo Switchas Portal, persona and Mario+Rabbids.

Check out the main announcements that marked the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase June 2022: