15 Partner Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Many classics will be coming to Nintendo Switch soon.
In the month of E3, known for bringing the biggest news in the gaming world, Nintendo was strangely quiet. But not to leave the occasion blank, this Tuesday (28) she released a compilation of news from partner companies that will arrive in the coming months at the Nintendo Switchas Portal, persona and Mario+Rabbids.
Check out the main announcements that marked the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase June 2022:
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
As it could not be otherwise, the presentation brought a trailer for the new expansion of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The video focused on the new monsters and even revealed the first free update for players. The game arrives this week, day June 30.
Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition
The cult darling, Nier Automata comes to Nintendo Switch. This edition brings all the DLCs already released, as well as new exclusive outfits. The title arrives on the console in october 6th.
Super Bomberman R 2
Bomberman was one of the exclusives that marked the release of the Nintendo Switch. Now the fun continues in the sequel announced for 2023 — Super Bomberman R 2. In addition to the new castle mode, it will be possible to create your own levels and play online with friends.
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was announced bringing together ten games from the tactical RPG franchise that became famous in Brazil thanks to the anime, which was broadcast on TV Globinho. Grab your battle PET, collect chips, and fight back when the collection debuts in 2023 on console.
PAC-MAN WORLD: Re-Pac
Pac-Man is back in a Mario-style platform adventure. the remake of PAC-MAN WORLD comes to Nintendo Switch in august 26.
Return to Monkey Island
A LucasFilm classic is coming soon to Nintendo Switch: Return to Monkey Island was promised for 2022.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft’s tactical shooter, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, showed some of its gameplay in a new trailer. In addition to new combos, the video confirmed that bowser will be playable when the title debuts in october 20.
Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
In addition to the big announcements, Nintendo also showed Little Noah: Scion of Paradise. The game is very reminiscent of an offline version of Grand Chase and arrives on the Nintendo eShop today.
Sonic Frontiers
the controversial Sonic Frontiers will come to Nintendo Switch later in the year. A new trailer summarizing all the news was shown, showing how the game will play on handheld and some design improvements.
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley brings together several Disney-Pixar worlds to visit and explore minigames. The game enters early access on September 6th.
minecraft legends
minecraft legends showed a few seconds of gameplay in new video. The game arrives in 2023.
DragonQuest Treasures
After adapting Minecraft gameplay in Dragon Quest Builders, the Japanese franchise will take a new direction, slightly inspired by Breath of the Wild in DragonQuest Treasures. The idea here is to use monsters to explore large maps in search of treasure. The game arrives in December 9th.
Portal Companion Collection
Portal 1 and 2, Valve’s great classics, arrive this Tuesday on Nintendo Switch in the form of a compilation Portal Companion Collection.
Harvestella
Farming games are always popular, but they can get boring after a while. With that in mind, Square Enix decided to mix this classic formula with its experience in RPGs, giving rise to the Harvestella. The game arrives in November 4th.
Personal Franchise
And as expected, the Persona games that were recently announced for Xbox and PlayStation will also be coming to Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal is scheduled for release October 21st. While Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable only arrive in 2023.