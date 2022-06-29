15 years ago, the 1st iPhone began to be sold; what to expect from the future? – 06/29/2022

The first iPhone, introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007, went on sale on June 29 of the same year, exactly 15 years ago. The “revolutionary” cell phone, according to Apple, combined features of the iPod, telephone and a mobile internet communicator.

And the arrival of the device, in fact, influenced the smartphone market. For the first time, Apple launched (and popularized in the sequence) a cell phone without keyboards, sensitive to the touch, which worked like a small handheld computer.

Here are 10 facts about the first iPhone — also known as the 2G iPhone — and what to expect from Apple’s upcoming releases.

1. Queues became famous

The beginning of the sale of the 1st generation iPhone was marked by the long lines of consumers at Apple stores around the world.

The novelty was so coveted that some people camped out to have their unit at launch.

2. 3.5-inch “canvas”

Steve Jobs introducing the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

The number 1 iPhone had a simultaneous touch screen and that bunch of app squares lined up to be handpicked. You could then swipe to unlock.

The device had a 3.5-inch (8.89 cm) display. To give you an idea, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the company’s largest and latest, has a screen that measures 17 cm diagonally, practically double.

However, at the time, this screen was considered large by standards.

3. A single camera

The device only had a 2-megapixel rear camera – no selfie camera, which only appeared in other editions of Apple’s phone.

4. Three memory options

The first iPhone had 4GB, 8GB or 16GB options. It doesn’t even compare to the 1TB option offered on Apple’s more advanced and expensive phones.

5. No App Store

First iPhone home screen Image: Reproduction

Back in 2007, the iOS operating system was a novelty. To transfer music and back it up, people had to use iTunes, the same data sync software as the old iPods.

There were no music streaming services; people would buy music (or download it illegally) and then transfer it to their phones to listen.

Downloadable apps didn’t even exist at launch. Only in 2008 Apple launched the App Store and started to offer third-party programs.

Before that, the consumer only had access to applications that were already installed by the manufacturer or shipped by operators.

6. iPhone cost $499

The first version of the iPhone cost US$ 499 in the US (around R$ 2,602.33, in current values).

7. Not sold in Brazil

The first iPhone to be sold in Brazil was the iPhone 3G, launched in 2008. It was an updated version of the first iPhone and incorporated the third generation cellular network, with internet.

In the Brazilian launch, it was possible to buy a device for values ​​between R$ 950 and R$ 2,600. Adjusted for inflation, these values ​​today would be between R$1,800 and R$4,700.

The cheapest option at the Apple store in Brazil is currently the iPhone SE (2022), which costs R$3,699.

8. Millions of cell phones sold

In 2007, in just 2 and a half months of sales (74 days), Apple reached the mark of 1 million iPhones sold.

9. End of competition buttons

Steve Jobs shows what smartphones were like during the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

Since the launch of the iPhone 2G, many manufacturers have abandoned physical keyboards. Touchscreens have won the market.

However, the competition invested more heavily in designs with larger screens, which appealed to consumers. Samsung pioneered this, with the 2012 Galaxy Note and its 5.3-inch display.

Apple had to chase the loss, but it took years to do so. In 2014 alone, the company launched an iPhone equivalent: the iPhone 6 Plus and its 5.5-inch screen.

10. How many iPhones have been released?

To date, Apple has launched and sold 34 iPhone models. The last was the 3rd generation iPhone SE.

What to expect from the future?

Apple’s next family of cell phones should be called the iPhone 14. Rumors indicate that there will be four new cell phone models, scheduled for launch in September this year. A new processor is almost certain to exist, as every year the company highlights improvements in this area. It would be the A16 Bionic.

Here’s what to expect, according to market speculation:

Major visual change with a smaller, pill-shaped notch (which integrates the front camera and sensors) on the input segments or even just a small circle on the Pro models. Maybe, it won’t be the end of the notch yet.

New thermal efficiency mechanism to save battery and increase device life.

Mini version (with 6.4 inch screen) retired.

Name change. More recent rumors say that Apple may return to using the Plus nomenclature in the new family, for example, iPhone 14 Plus. It currently offers Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions.

More powerful cameras. One of them may have a 48 MP sensor. Apple has been working with 12 MP in its lenses for years. In the video part, one of them can record images in 8K resolution.

Satellite connectivity for emergency situations. The idea is that the phones will have this type of connection for emergencies or as a replacement for common telephone networks in remote regions.

End of the lightning input, used to connect the cable that charges the battery.

*With article by Letícia Naisa and special by Tilt on the evolution of the iPhone