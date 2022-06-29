72% of men consider their mental health to be good or very good, says survey – 06/29/2022 – Mental Health

A survey conducted by the company On The Go Research Tech showed that 72% of men consider their mental health to be good or very good. Among women, 55% have the same assessment.

The survey was carried out with 405 people aged 18 and over, residents of the five regions of Brazil. Of the respondents, 54% were women and 46% men; 14% said they belonged to class A, 58% to class B and 28% to class C. The questions were asked between May 5th and 11th of this year.

In total, 35% of the participants stated that their mental health is very good and 28% good; 29% said it was regular, 6% said it was bad and 3% said it was very bad.

About the motivation to take care of the mind, 53% of women said it is to be well and take care of the family, while 45% of men said it is to have a long life with quality.

When questioned about which activities contribute to the well-being of the mind, 76% answered physical exercise, 66% said good nutrition, 36% said therapy, 31% going out with friends, 24% mentioned meditation, 17% said they take care of their appearance.

The male group also reported feeling less tired, irritated and insecure, while the female group said they suffered more from problems such as anxiety and depression. Although more than half of the women say that going to the psychologist is also part of the recipe for better mental health care, only 20% of them do psychological counseling.

Of those who are married, 70% reported being in very good or good mental health, while only 48% of singles confessed to be doing well.

Among people over 55 years old, 86% say they are psychologically well, with only 44% of young people aged 18 to 24 saying the same.

The survey also reveals the existing challenges for mental health care: the busy day to day is the main barrier declared for care, especially among young people and singles: 43% comment that the excess of responsibility and tasks compromise, followed by the fact that that psychologists and psychiatrists are very expensive, with 23%. Another 23% say they don’t get enough sleep a day, and 19% don’t have enough motivation to take care of themselves.

Almost half of the respondents felt that their mental health was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially women and young people. Within the income cut, there was no significant difference regarding this perception, showing that the pandemic reached everyone.

While 49% of people with lower incomes claimed mental health was affected in the period, 41% of people with higher purchasing power said the same. But those who were already bad, got worse. Of the people who reported having poor or average mental health, 62% felt that the pandemic further worsened this situation.

