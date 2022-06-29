Abel Braga confirms retirement as a coach, but doesn’t see himself far from football: “I want to be coordinator” | football

Amid laughter, these were the words that a relieved Abel Braga said at the beginning of the chat. At ease at his home in Leblon, Rio, he received the report for a special article by Globo Esporte, which will air this Saturday (2/7). Two months away from turning 70 years of age, Abel confirmed that he has permanently retired as a coach:

– Everyone complains about the number of games, which is too large. Not just the body, the mind as well. But I couldn’t take this number of trips anymore.

1 of 1 Abel Braga grants an exclusive interview — Photo: Marcelo Bastos Abel Braga grants an exclusive interview — Photo: Marcelo Bastos

Abel Braga had his last job at Fluminense in 2022, having won the Carioca Championship title over Flamengo. And he handed over the position on April 28 – at the time, he had already said that he no longer intended to act as a coach in Brazil. He said that he considered retiring with Fred on July 21, the club’s birthday:

– It didn’t. I couldn’t take it, it was too heavy.

In his fourth spell at Fluminense, Abel Braga won Carioca, but didn’t pack

But the now ex-coach does not want to give up football. He wants to stay in the middle, but in a different role: that of technical coordinator.

– I don’t want to be an executive, I don’t want to be a technical director, I want to be a technical coordinator. I don’t want to make trades, for example. There is a very big difference between the functions. I can put into practice everything I’ve learned. I want to support the coach, the coaching staff and the players. If a player’s behavior is not in line with what is expected of him, why does the coach go there to wear himself out? It is me. I experienced this a little with Paulo Autuori in Fluminense itself. I was in a very critical financial situation and they came to me every day. “Teacher, the salary didn’t come out”… “Teacher, they didn’t pay the bug”… Paulo arrived and I didn’t hear any more of that. I got light. It’s exactly that. I know the weight they took from me. I also know the weight I can lift off the shoulders of many coaches. Let’s see, life will go on – said Abelão.

In this special article, Abel recalled important moments in his coaching career, mainly for the two clubs with which he has greater identification and history, Fluminense and Internacional. And he was moved to talk about how football helped him to ease the pain of losing his son.