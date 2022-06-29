Abel wins last-minute embezzlement for the Libertadores round of 16 duel, after Jorge tests positive for Covid-19

Palmeiras enters the field this Wednesday (29) to face Cerro Porteño, at 19:15 (Brasília time), at the General Pablo Rojas stadium, in Asunción (PAR), in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conmebol Libertadores. And on Tuesday morning, the team held training at the Football Academy, in preparation for the duel in the continental competition.

And for the duel, the team will not be able to count on the left-back Jorge, that’s because the player ended up testing positive for Covid-19 and will be absent for the Libertadores match. Thus, the player does not embark with the rest of the squad that travels to Paraguay this Tuesday afternoon (28).

Verdão did not disclose those related to the match, but there is an expectation that Abel Ferreira will arrive in full force for the duel, as he spared parts of the starting players in the duel against Avaí, precisely in order to avoid injuries and consequently embezzlement in the first leg. of the Libertadores round of 16.

In Jorge’s case, the athlete has already been isolated and will follow the recovery protocol accompanied by doctors from the Health and Performance Nucleus. But the embezzlement should not directly impact Abel’s strategy, because the holder in the position is Piquerez, who was even preserved in Verdão’s duel against Avaí.