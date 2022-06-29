After Arthur Aguiar’s outburst, another BBB champion lets go of the verb and comes out in defense of the actor: “These here are…”

During the BBB 22, Paulo Andre and Arthur Aguiar built a beautiful friendship. When the actor was eliminated in the False Wall, the Olympian was the only one who was really upset. In the epic return of the champion, dressed as a bunny, he was also the one who celebrated the most. However, after her husband Maira Cardi win the prize BRL 1.5 millionthings have changed.

Apparently, the two don’t talk to each other that often out here, since Arthur is focused on the family and also on other projects, as well as Paulo Andre. A few days ago, the ex-brother went to the group’s concert ‘Cone Crew Board of Directors’ and danced on stage with friends. In a mocking tone, one of the vocalists sang: “You won the BBB and f**ked Arthur”.

After the video resonates, SHOVEL had to speak up: “I have no control over the attitude and what other people do and say, I only have control over myself! I never belittle anyone’s victory. I’m an athlete and if there’s one thing I’ve really learned, it’s not to belittle anyone”. It turns out that Rafinhachampion of BBB 8also expressed his opinion.

At the Instagramthe tattoo artist did not mention any names, but he remembered and made it clear that the winner of the last edition was Arthur: “Guys, these are the BBB champions”he wrote Rafinha, after publishing a photo montage with all the champions. The singer, this past Monday (27), responded to the provocation: “There is only one person who won the BBB 22, it was me”.