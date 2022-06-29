After Mbappé’s ‘order’, PSG warns Neymar that they don’t want the star anymore; Publication says Brazilian feels ‘humiliated’

PSG directors have warned Neymar that they no longer want to rely on their services and that they will go to the market to offer them to other clubs, according to the newspaper. The Country

According to the vehicle, the decision of the Paris high dome was already formed, but it gained even more strength when Kylian Mbappé renewed his contract with the team and gave the “order” for the Brazilian to leave the team.

“Mbappé ordered changes to the organization and called for the removal of the club’s now ex-sporting director Leonardo, Neymar’s famous accomplice,” the outlet wrote.

“With regard to Neymar, Mbappé also highlighted the inconvenience that everyone already knew: his systematic indiscipline in training and recovery from injuries,” he added.

The behind-the-scenes bombshell comes just days after the PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifigrant an interview to the newspaper Le Parisien in which declared that it would put an end to the “era of glitter” in the team locker room.

“We don’t want any more flashy players. It’s the end of bling-bling It’s from glitter“, shot.

Neymar during a game between PSG and Real Madrid, for the Champions League David Ramos/Getty Images

Still according to The CountryParis know that it’s practically impossible to sell Neymar to another team, mainly because of the star’s ridiculous salary.

With that, Qatar’s top leadership asked the team’s new director of football, Luís Campos, to start working with the possibility of a loan for the number 10, with PSG even paying a large part of the salary.

The newspaper says that Ney’s staff received the latest moves from the French capital team very badly, and that the striker is feeling “humiliated” by the situation.

“Neymar told his trusted people at PSG that he feels humiliated, and that he now hopes to have the opportunity to play for another big club – perhaps a possible return to barcelona– to demonstrate to their bosses that they are wrong.”

It is worth remembering that, last season, Neymar only participated in 28 games for Paris, being absent in 22 matches for various reasons (injuries, accumulation of cards and licenses).

Staff sources heard by the Spanish daily also pointed out that he does not take care of himself as he should.

“Neymar doesn’t like to train. He’s been playing with three or four extra kilos for years,” said an influential person in the team, who declined to be identified.