After separation from Wanessa, Marcus is spotted with a boy and assumes

As is known, Wanessa and Marcus Buaiz publicly announced their divorce. After that, she disappeared completely from the media.

However, the businessman appeared again on Friday, May 6, on his social media page in the company of singer Marcelo Falcão, from the band O Rappa. At the time, the artist displayed all the affection they have for each other. “We will always be together. Until after the end”, declared Marcelo Falcão, in the photo in which he appears with Wanessa’s ex.

Marcus Buaiz, ​​in turn, responded with a declaration of love and assumed: “I love you brother”.

It is worth mentioning that recently, she dealt with the controversies involving her divorce with Marcus Buaiz. But even in the midst of the situation, she has her chin up.

Therefore, the artist is firm and strong in her career. In an interview with PodPah, Wanessa commented on the disappointments she faced. The reason is that interviewers were talking about professionals who change their styles just for pay. According to her, on one occasion, she set aside her desires to launch fashion of the time.

Vanessa talks about musical change

“I’ve done things thinking, ‘I’m going to record something that’s happening, but I need you to look at me first,’” he reported. However, she stated that she strongly regrets having taken this attitude. “I will never do it again, I am very sincere and the public knows me very well. Those who have been with me from the beginning know exactly how I am as an artist,” said Wanessa.

“As an artist I am transparent, when they saw that I was doing something that was not something from the heart, unfortunately they were sad and disappointed”, he reported in short.