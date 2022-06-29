After the first goal for Vasco, Quintero highlights mentality: “We learned to play Serie B” | vasco

Quintero’s smile reinforces the good phase of the defender and Vasco in Serie B. A starter in 13 of the team’s 14 games so far, the Colombian scored his first goal with the Vasco shirt in the last round and is one of the faces of a team vibrant and undefeated in the championship. He believes that the mentality and environment created by the squad have made life difficult for opponents, whether in Rio de Janeiro or away from home.

– We learned to play Serie B, the format of how the championship is, and that was a big leap for us. It can be at home or away, the mentality is to win and, when you can’t win, we don’t lose either. A point that can make a difference up front – Quintero told VascoTV.

– We created this invincibility and we don’t think about it, we just think that each game is a final, victory may or may not happen. But the mentality is to get the three points, thinking game by game. We created it over time, and opponents want to take it away, they want to beat us, but we live each game as a final – added the defender.

The chemistry between team and fans is another strong point of Vasco in 2022. The club managed to get closer to the fans, who have filled the stadiums and pushed the team towards positive results. The vote of confidence is given by the behavior of the cast, which compensates for any limitation with delivery and unity.

– Vasco’s fans are unique, indescribable what we experience on a daily basis, when we travel there are always fans waiting, stadiums full. We appreciate all the support and credibility you give us, we have created a strong relationship with the fans – said Quintero, who added:

– We spend more time here than with our family, we leave here and keep talking, playing in the groups we have. The atmosphere is very good, we will remain united to achieve Vasco’s main objective.

Regarding the particularities of Série B, Quintero mentioned the difficulties of playing a more purposeful game. Vasco has found close opponents, but, even with the creation problems, the team finds solutions and became the best attack of the competition after beating Operário by 3 to 0 in the last round.

– I think that in Serie B there is not much space to play, they are very closed teams, we have to play with a lot of patience to look for opportunities to score. In Serie A almost all teams look for the game, in Serie B we look for mistakes to work on each ball, the study of tactics and technique is different, each game is different – concluded Quintero.

Quintero is with Vasco in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, for the game against Novorizontino, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday. The cast, which is staying in the neighboring city of Novo Horizonte, ends the preparation this Tuesday afternoon.

