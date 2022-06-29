After Turkey’s approval, NATO will ‘invite’ Sweden and Finland to join the Alliance – News

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) will “invite” Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance after Turkey lifted its block on the two countries’ accession, announced this Tuesday (28) in Madrid, the secretary -general Jens Stoltenberg.

“I’m pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” Stoltenberg said on the first day of the NATO meetings. nato dome in Madrid.

The agreement “responds to the concerns of Turkey”, which was against accession due to the proximity of the two Nordic countries with Kurdish independence groups, added the secretary-general.





According to the Ankara government, both Finland and Sweden were home to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Viewed by Turkey as terrorists, PKK members want separation and independence from the part of Turkish territory where the ethnic minority lives.

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified the interest of Swedes and Finns in joining NATO. Finland, in particular, shares thousands of kilometers of border with Russia, which has announced possible retaliation if the country joins the Alliance.



