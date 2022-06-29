“Agreed to release”; São Paulo receives ‘ok’ and has a free way to hire ‘forgotten’ Sampaoli in Italian football

Player was coached by the Chilean recently, but he didn’t get into the Chilean’s taste

O Sao Paulo remains firm in the transfer market in search of solutions for the cast of Rogerio Ceni. Last Tuesday (28), the Club announced the arrival of Marcos Guilherme, who signed a contract until the end of the season and will have goals to be achieved.

If he manages to beat them, the player automatically renews his bond for another 12 months. The board still wants at least four more signings to fill the options in the squad, which has suffered some injuries throughout the season.

According to Jorge Nicola, Léo Sena (26 years old) wants to play for São Paulo and is from São Paulo, the midfielder is currently at Spezia. Leo was on his way with Fiorentina but after being positive for covid, the athlete had myocarditis and will only play again this season.

According to investigations by Bolavip Brasil, Spezia agrees to release him for a season. He was offered to São Paulo, a club he is a fan. There is a promise that there are no risks due to the health problem, but Tricolor wants a battery of tests with doctors they trust before anything.