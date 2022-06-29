Airbnb permanently bans parties and events on the platform

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Airbnb permanently bans parties and events on the platform 1 Views

The hosting company Airbnb announced this Tuesday, 28, that it is permanently banning the holding of parties and events in accommodations registered on the platform. The policy will be valid globally, including Brazil.

The holding of parties and events was already prohibited since August 2020 due to the pandemic. But from the implementation of the rule, the platform saw a 44% drop in the rate of complaints about disturbances. Therefore, it decided to make the policy permanent, says the company.

The “party houses” also remain prohibited. This modality was banned in 2019 because of the shooting that resulted in the death of five people at a party in California.

Despite the ban, Airbnb is increasing guest capacity in a single listing. Also adopted during the pandemic, the previous policy established a maximum occupancy of 16 people in the advertised spaces. Now, in a new measure, the limit has been removed for accommodations that hold more than 16 people.




Airbnb logo is seen on a small mini-pyramid under the glass pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris 03/12/2019 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb logo is seen on a small mini-pyramid under the glass pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris 03/12/2019 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

photo: Reuters

The punishment for those who violate the rule ranges from suspension to withdrawal from the platform account. According to Airbnb, 6,600 guests were suspended from the platform in 2021 for this reason.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mega-Sena: miners get 5 numbers right and receive BRL 54,000

The dozens drawn for the Mega-Sena were: 08 – 12 – 14 – 30 – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved