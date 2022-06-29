Airline will have beds in economy class for passengers to sleep on flights





Air New Zealand will install capsules on some of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will offer Economy Class passengers the option to enjoy a flat bed sleeping experience in-flight for the first time.

The project skynest was first revealed in 2020, a few months before the pandemic. Behold, the plan moved forward, and when the New Zealand flag carrier takes delivery of the new 787-9 Dreamliners in 2024, they will come equipped with the first skynest of the world.

The pods will be in the back of the Economy cabin, with three berths on either side of a central entrance. With only six capsules, the experience will not be an option for many passengers, who will certainly have to pay some extra money to enjoy the service. The value has not been announced.

“We wanted to offer our Economy customers an option and that’s how Skynest was born. It will be a real game-changer for the travel experience.”said Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran.





In addition to the novelty, the new Dreamliners will continue to feature the popular skycouch from Air New Zealand, which extends a bench of three Economy seats to transform them into a customizable bed or living space, suitable for families with children, for example. There are also new seats with extra legroom and a cabin Premium Economy.

In the Executive

For passengers on a bigger budget, the airline has also unveiled a new and improved seat. Business Premier, as well as your seat Business Premier Deluxewhich offers a little more space, a sliding door for privacy and room for two passengers to dine together.

THE Business Premier Deluxe will have four to eight seats per flight, the Business Premier will have between 22 and 42 seats, the Premium Economy will have between 33 or 52 seats and the Economy section will have 125 or 213 seats. The new cabins will first appear in 2024 on deliveries of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but will also be retrofitted to Air New Zealand’s existing Dreamliner fleet over time.





Skynest will not be installed on all Dreamliners, but will only feature aircraft configured to operate Air New Zealand’s longest flights.

The airline has revealed few details about the seats and cabins, but customer director Leanne Geraghty says they are inspired by the uniqueness. Sustainability, says the executive, will be at the center of the new designsincluding the decision to use modern fabric rather than leather to save about a pound per seat business or Premium Economy.



