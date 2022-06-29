All the details of Sony monitors for PS5

Sony is about to enter the competitive gaming monitor market. Today it announced two monitors described as perfect for the PS5, one of which will hit stores this summer.

The Sony Inzone M9 monitor is the one that stands out the most between the two announced. It has 4K, a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR 600 (better than most monitors), and Full Array Local Dimming.

Full Array Local Dimming is a technology that consists of activating / deactivating areas of LEDs on the monitor. What this does is achieve better shades of blacks and whites.

The second monitor, called the Inzone M3, does not yet have an announced price. It will arrive in winter and should have a lower price, due to the lower resolution and HDR, and lack of features such as Local Dimming.

That said, the monitors share the same design, heavily inspired by the lines of the PS5. Both displays are also described as perfect for the PS5 thanks to Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

When monitors are connected to the PS5, the console recognizes the hardware and automatically chooses the best HDR settings. The same goes for Auto Genre Picture Mode, which detects the type of content being shown (whether it’s a movie or a game) and adjusts the settings (if it’s a game, you’ll have less latency).

In the settings of each monitor you will find various assistance, such as a black equalizer, a crosshair mode, a stopwatch to know the game time, and an FPS counter.

Both the Sony Inzone M9 and M3 have two built-in 2W speakers, two HDMI 2.1 outputs, a DP 1.4 output, a USB-C (upstream, with alternate DP mode) port, a USB-B (upstream) port, and three USB-A (downstream) ports.

There is also support for arms with the VESA system.

Comparative Sony Inzone M9 Sony Inzone M3 Price €1099 for announcing Resolution and Refresh Rate 4K / 144Hz Full HD / 240 Hz Latency 1ms GtG 1ms GtG HDR HDR 600 HDR 400 VRR HDMI / G-sync HDMI / G-sync Color DCI-P3 95%,1.07 billion colors 1.07 billion colors Perfect for PS5 Yea Yea light effects Yea Auto KVM Switch Yea Yea Local Dimming Yea

Sony Inzone M9 monitor images





Sony Inzone M3 monitor images







