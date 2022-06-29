Amazon Brazil opens more than 600 jobs

Amazon Brasil has new job openings for people with different levels of education. Opportunities are for students and professionals to work in logistics centers, as well as developers of software. See how the selection process works for one of the bigger companies in the world.

Remote work is an old reality that has worked at Amazon for a long time. That’s why people from all over Brazil can participate in the selection process in order to guarantee a place in the company. The demand is for different skills in the areas of business, inventory management and engineering.

Work at Amazon Brazil

Working at Amazon Brasil is the dream of many people who want to be part of a large and important company in the market. The opportunities are many and are distributed in 80 logistics centers in several countries.

In Brazil alone, Amazon has 640 new job openings. The search for an opportunity is through the Amazon job site. It is through it that those interested look for the position and the place of work of the vacancies face-to-face.

By clicking on the desired vacancy, the candidate has the chance to follow all the requirements and check if the requirements are part of the professional knowledge they already have.

If yes, just follow the other steps of the selection process. Salaries vary depending on the position and experience of each professional. Those selected for the more advanced stages of selection undergo an interview.

See below some vacancies available on Amazon Brazil:

Software Development Manager III – São Paulo/SP;

Software Development Engineer, Financial Technology – São Paulo/SP;

Partner Solutions Architect, Public Sector – São Paulo/SP;

Marketing Manager, Livros BR – São Paulo/SP;

Software developer for Intech, INTech – São Paulo/SP;

Sourcing Recruiter, Latam – São Paulo/SP;

Transport Specialist – São Paulo/SP;

AWS Partner Business. Dev. Mgr, re:Stack GTM Acceleration Team – São Paulo/SP;

Human Resources Business Partner, Human Resources – Cajamar/SP;

Senior Manager, Solutions Architecture | AWS Brazil – São Paulo/SP;

Cost Optimization Specialist – São Paulo/SP;

Shift Leader (Shift Manager) – Mauá/SP;

Team Lead (Logistics Specialist), Amazon Logistics – Mauá/SP;

Supply Chain Management Analyst, ProcOps | Purchasing Operations – São Paulo/SP;

Customer Strategy Director, Twitch Ad Sales – São Paulo/SP;

Specialist in Social Media – São Paulo/SP.