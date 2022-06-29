Aneel approves average readjustment of 12% for electricity bills in SP – Notícias

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved this Tuesday (28) the annual readjustment of the tariffs of the distributor Enel São Paulo. The average effect is a rise of 12.04% for consumers, 18.03% for consumers connected to high voltage and 10.15% for low voltage ones. The new values ​​will take effect from July 4th.

The increase in tariffs by the São Paulo distributor for 2022 was mitigated by measures recently approved by the regulatory agency, the federal government and the Legislative Power, highlighted the director of Aneel who reported the process, Hélvio Guerra.

According to him, the contribution of BRL 5 billion from Eletrobras for reasonable tariffs this year allowed a reduction of 2.84 percentage points in the adjustment of Enel São Paulo. The return to consumers of tax credits referring to the withdrawal of ICMS from the PIS/Cofins calculation base reduced the distributor’s readjustment by another 8.7 percentage points.





Guerra also pointed out that the prospect is for more relief in electricity bills with the reduction of ICMS rates charged on electricity, in the wake of the law enacted last week. According to him, in the case of Enel São Paulo, the measure could bring an average reduction effect of 10.4%.

“Which reinforces that we are going the right way, but this will only be noticed by consumers when the state distributors receive the bill,” said Guerra, referring to the reduction of ICMS rates.





