Aneel will review electricity bill readjustments approved before new law

THE Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) will review the adjustments granted to the electricity bills of 13 concessionaires in 12 states. According to the agency, not all concessionaires will have the increases revised, but those that underwent a tariff update before the law for returning PIS/Cofins credits.

The companies that will undergo the review are: EBO (PB), Light (RJ), Enel RJ (RJ), CPFL Santa Cruz (SP, MG and PR), CPFL Paulista (SP), EMT (MT), EMS (MS) , ESE (SE), Enel Ceará (CE), Coelba (BA), Cosern (RN), Celpe (PE) and Sulgipe (SE). Enel Ceará, for example, had a 23.99% readjustment, the highest so far. The other distributors will be served according to the 2022 tariff review calendar.

This Tuesday (28), Law 14,385, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, was published in the Federal Official Gazette, which establishes the return of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), a state tax, included in the calculation basis. PIS (Social Integration Program) and Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security), federal taxes.





As a result, the law changed Aneel’s rules to speed up the return of amounts overcharged in PIS/Cofins. The return will be through smaller increases in energy rates.

With the end of the scarcity flag, in April, the green flag, with no extra fee, came into effect on tariffs. But the fall in value ended up being almost nil in some states, due to annual readjustments, which reached almost 24%, as in the case of Ceará.





Increase in São Paulo

Aneel approved this Tuesday the annual readjustment of the tariffs of the distributor Enel São Paulo. The average effect is an increase of 12.04% for consumers, 18.03% for consumers connected to high voltage and 10.15% for those connected to low voltage. The new rates will take effect on July 4th.

According to Aneel, the adjustment for Enel’s customers, which serves 7.6 million consumer units in the state of São Paulo, already includes the return of PIS/Cofins credits. The agency reported that 8.7% of the composition of the average readjustment index, approved today by the regulatory agency, is related to the return of taxes.





Calculation basis

In 2017, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined the exclusion of ICMS from the price that serves as the basis for calculating PIS/Cofins. The Court understood that there was double taxation (collection of the same tax twice). In 2021, the STF defined the scope of the measure, which should be retroactive to March 15, 2017.

According to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the Union should return R$ 60.3 billion in PIS/Cofins credits to distributors. Of this total, BRL 12.7 billion has already been returned by Aneel in tariff revisions since 2020, which would have prevented electricity bills from increasing, on average, 5% since then. There is still R$ 47.6 billion to be reimbursed to consumers.



