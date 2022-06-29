Anitta signals support for the third way

“My real wish is for Brazil to find a middle ground where the result won’t split the country in half and make people not tolerate each other anymore,” said the popstar edit.

247 – Singer Anitta, a staunch critic of Jair Bolsonaro, has not yet decided who she will vote for, but has signaled support for a “middle ground” candidate.

On Twitter, after being asked by a user to take a stand in favor of former President Lula, the popstar wrote a thread detailing his position. For now, she prefers not to make a choice, and awaits the definition of the candidacies.



“I’m waiting to know who the candidates will be, to study each one of them. Follow the campaigns, analyze the chance of each one and the risks of falling back into the hands of this disservice that we have in Brazil today, and then I’ll make my decision. voting day to make that decision. And I intend to use each day. One thing I’m definitely going to do is promote and publicize the study on basic politics so people can learn (TOGETHER WITH ME) what we’ll be voting on, what each one’s role is and what this directly affects in our daily lives”, he said.

She does not rule out voting for Lula if he is the only option to defeat Bolsonaro. “If really, as D-day approaches, the scenario is that there is already one elected in the first round, in this case, Lula or Voldemort, there is no doubt that my vote will be for Lula because I am not crazy yet. But if you are in favor of democracy and freedom, it is your duty to respect my right to want to study other candidates and wait to decide to vote according to what I believe.”

Lula is skyrocketing in the lead of the presidential race, being able to win in the first round, according to Datafolha. Jair Bolsonaro figures in the house of 30%. Ciro Gomes, from PDT, has 8% of the votes in this poll, while other names do not reach 2%.



