Monique Mello – 18:00 | updated on 06/27/2022 18:55



Anitta gave an interview in Portugal Photo: Playback/Video social networks

In Portugal, as one of the attractions of Rock In Rio Lisboa 2022, Anitta made a point of showing the international audience that, according to her, “the Amazon is a great no man’s land”.

– It is always important to remember for those who don’t know, for those who have never been to Brazil, someone here from Portugal who has never been, the Amazon is a great no-man’s land, it’s a big mess. Everything happens there, nobody sees anything, it’s something that needs attention – he declared.

Referring to the recent deaths of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, the singer said that anyone who exposes himself to talk about the Amazon “ends up dead”. Anitta also mentioned that the same could happen to her.

– Whoever exposes himself to speak ends up dead, ends up with the tortured family, ends up getting a shut up somehow. And if you come to kill me, you’ll have to put up with the haunting that I’ll become later,” he said.

– It is unacceptable that this place is dangerous for a person to visit. For you to think that you are going to the Amazon to see nature and it is one of the most dangerous places for you to be there, taking a risk – he added.

The artist’s statements led netizens to create #AnittaMentirosa, which is among the ten most commented subjects on Twitter this Monday (27).

– For those who discovered, a short time ago, that milk comes from the cow… We can’t wait much longer, just lies… I should be retouching the tattoo and with my mouth closed, I would win more… – fired an internet user, using the hashtag.

– No man’s land, it’s your “brain”, Anitta – fired another.

Check out the moment of the Brazilian’s statements:

Read too1 Gafe: Anitta displays Spanish flag at RIR Lisboa

two Singer Tarik Lima and girlfriend die after motorcycle accident

3 Maite Proença on girlfriend: “I wish she were a man”

4 Nikolas supports Bruna Karla and points out differences between homosexuals and activists

5 Woman Kills Husband After He Called Her “Old and Fat”

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.