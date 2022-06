ANS suspends the sale of 70 health plans; see the list – 06/28/2022 – Daily life

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) suspended the sale of 70 health plans from eight operators. The decision was based on complaints made in the first quarter of consumers regarding the assistance coverage of health operators.

Although it has already been published, the measure will be valid from Thursday (30). The companies’ current customers remain protected, as the measure only prevents the marketing of plans to new contractors.

Sales can only be resumed if the health plans improve the results ascertained by the ANS.

The analysis of customer complaints is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring. Through it, the agency monitors non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries. Cases of denial of assistance coverage are also considered.

In total, the agency received 37,512 complaints in the first quarter of the year.

In addition to the suspension, ANS announced that four health plans from three operators can be marketed again – their sale had previously been paralyzed also based on customer complaints.

See the list of suspended plans in the 8 affected operators

With registration number and trade name of each product