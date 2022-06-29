ANS temporarily suspends the sale of 70 health plans

THE National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced, this Monday (27), the temporary suspension of the commercialization of 70 health plans of eight operators, because of claims about assistance coverage. The sale is prohibited from Thursday (30) and can only be resumed when operators show improvement in care performance.

According to ANS, current users of suspended plans will not be harmed and will be able to enjoy the service normally.

The suspension of the sale is a result of the Monitoring of the Service Guarantee, which monitors the access of health plan users to the contracted coverage. THE ANS analyzes complaints about non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries, or denial of assistance coverage.







ANS temporarily suspends marketing of 70 health plans Photo: Poder360

In the first quarter of this year, between January 1st and March 31st, 37,512 complaints were analyzed. Monitoring results are released quarterly.

Health plans that no longer present a risk to health care are released to resume marketing. In addition to those whose marketing was suspended, the ANS informed that four plans from three operators can be sold again.

The complete list of suspended plans and those that had their commercialization released is in a note from the ANS.