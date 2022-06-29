TV Globo reporters, Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo will get married next Saturday, July 2, with a party in Rio. The celebration will take place in a party house in Alto da Boa Vista and will have 200 guests.

The two journalists were married civilly in 2018, and will now celebrate their union with friends and family. “Anxiety that doesn’t fit in the chest”, posted Erick when sharing the news in Instagram stories this Tuesday.

In 2020, the couple went viral on social media after Erick sent a passionate message to her husband and fellow broadcaster during the broadcast of a live report on “Bom dia Rio”. The two met backstage at Globo’s TV news program in 2014.

Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo get married on Saturday Photo: Adriana Carolina/Disclosure