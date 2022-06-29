Argentine newspaper highlights outside Corinthians at Neo Qumica Arena and celebrates Boca Juniors draw

Corinthians and Boca Juniors started the dispute for a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022 this Tuesday. The teams drew goalless at the Neo Química Arena and the result was celebrated by one of the best-known Argentine newspapers.

O hello highlighted the strength of Timão inside the Neo Química Arena and celebrated the fact that the Argentine team had guaranteed a draw away from home. It is worth remembering that Corinthians could have won the match 1-0, but Róger Guedes wasted the opportunity to score.

In addition, the newspaper also highlighted the absences of Timão for the first leg. The main casualties were the midfielders Du Queiroz and Cantillo. The youth from the base suffered an edema in the thigh and could not go to the field, while the Colombian served the punishment imposed by CONMEBOL.

“A draw on a difficult field against an opponent who has only lost one game in the last 17 is no small feat. The return game continues at home, with the warmth of Bombonera as support, against a rival that, if attentive, will be able to recover important players who were not able to in the first game. In an open-ended battle, there is room for optimism“, wrote journalist Pablo Ramon.

It is worth noting that Timão can still suffer from new casualties: the side Fagner and the midfielder Willian. Shirt 23 left the field at halftime after feeling pain in his thigh, and shirt 10 was substituted in the final stretch of the game, with shoulder pain.

With the score at Neo Química Arena, the spot is open for the return match. Whoever wins the duel in Buenos Aires will stay alive in the dispute and face the winner of Flamengo and Tolima in the quarterfinals.

Corinthians tries to seek the Libertadores bichampionship ten years after winning the first title. In 2012, Timão beat Boca Juniors in the big decision. At Bombonera, the teams drew 1-1. In the return game, at Pacaembu, the Parque São Jorge team won 2-0 and secured the cup undefeated.

