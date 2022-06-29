Arlindo Cruz is hospitalized in Rio to adjust ‘brain valve’ after routine exams

The singer Arlindo Cruz is hospitalized at the Hospital Samaritano da Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. He went for routine exams and had to undergo a procedure to adjust the “valve in the brain”, as Arlindinho, the artist’s son, said.

“It’s not surgery, it’s a procedure. My father is already in his room,” says Arlindinho, to EXTRA.

The 63-year-old samba singer is expected to be discharged next Thursday, the 30th.

Arlindo Cruz suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) in 2017 that left sequelae. The samba singer was hospitalized for more than a year and has continued his treatment at home for four years. Recently, the artist made a public appearance in the court of Império Serrano. The school will honor him at the 2023 carnival.

