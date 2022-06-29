Arlindo Cruz needs to be hospitalized in a hurry and undergoes a new surgical procedure: “CVA”

Sambista is admitted to a hospital in the west of Rio de Janeiro and undergoes surgery to adjust valve in the brain

O singer Arlindo Cruz worried his legion of fans when he was unexpectedly hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, which is located in Barra da Tijuca, west of the city of Rio de Janeiro. according to Newspaper ExtraO samba dancer went for routine exams and had to undergo a procedure to adjust the ‘valve in the brain’.

According to the portal, the information was confirmed by Arlindinho, artist’s sonwho, in an interview, reassured everyone: “It is not a surgery, but a procedure. My father is already in the room”. If everything goes as expected, the forecast is that the samba dancer63 years old, will be discharged later this week, next Thursday (30).

Five years ago, in 2017, Arlindo Cruz suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) that left sequels. At that time, as a result of what had happened, the artist spent a long period hospitalized: hospitalization lasted more than one year; and from there to here, are four years of treatment at home still as a result of the stroke he suffered at age 58.

In March of this year, the wife of Arlindo Cruz, the flag-bearer Babi Cruz opened his heart to his followers of the Instagram and moved everyone by remembering the date on which he completed five years of serious stroke suffered by the sambista. In the shared record, the muse appeared next to her husband and commented that he was operated 14 times in those five years.

“Exactly five years ago, Arlindo was in the shower when he suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). For me, it’s a rebirth… When you blink your eyes and see that your life is different. The feeling of fear of losing the person you love… For me it’s a victory, yes”she said at the time.