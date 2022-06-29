At home, Colo-Colo beats Internacional and opens up an advantage in the Sudamericana







Photo: Publicity/Colo-Colo Photo: Launch!

This Tuesday, 28, Colo-Colo beat Internacional by 2-0. The teams faced each other at Monumental, in Santiago, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Solari and Lucero scored for the Chileans.

The teams will face each other again next Tuesday (5), at Estádio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. A win with two goals difference for Internacional takes the game to penalties.

PRESSURE!

Playing at home, Colo-Colo took advantage of the losses at Internacional and pressed right in the opening minutes. Inter had the first dangerous shot. At 10, Pedro Henrique stamped the post. After that, the colorada production ended.

With that, the Chileans ran over their opponents. At 11, Costa took advantage of Heitor’s failure and sent Lucero to open the scoring. Five minutes later, the hosts almost extended, but were not very successful. The volume of play remained in the hands of the hosts, but the match went to halftime at 1-0.

MORE GOALS…

As in the first stage, Internacional suffered from pressure from Colo-Colo. The Chilean team came back with everything and did not give space for the opponents to create. It didn’t take long for the homeowners to scale up. At 9, Solari invaded the area and touched Daniel’s exit.

The situation remained the same for Inter. With no spaces, the team, when they had the ball, ended up getting lost and giving it to the home team, who gave the opposing defense work. Gabriel Costa and Léo Gil almost scored the third. At 43, Estevão came to swing the nets. However, after checking the VAR, the referee ruled it out.

DATASHEET

COLO-COLO X INTERNATIONAL

Place: Monumental Stadium in Santiago (CHI)

Date and time: 28/06/2022 – 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

Yellow cards: Fuentes and Lucero (Colo-Colo); Gabriel and Mauritius (International)

GOALS: Lucero, at 11’/2nd (1-0); Solari, at 9’/2nd (2-0)

COLO-COLO (Coach: Gustavo Quinteros)

Polite; Opazo, Falcón, Zaldivia and Suazo; Fuentes (Vicente Pizarro, at 28’/2ºT), Pavez and Léo Gil; Solari (Daniel Gutiérrez, at 48’/2nd), Lucero and Gabriel Costa.

INTERNATIONAL (Coach: Mano Menezes)

Daniel; Heitor (Rodrigo Moledo, at 0’/2ºT), Mercado, Vitão and Renê (Moisés, at 27’/2ºT); Gabriel (Maurício, at 16’/2ºT), Johnny, Edenílson and Alan Patrick (David, at 16’/2ºT); Pedro Henrique (Estevão, at 30’/2ºT) and Alemão.