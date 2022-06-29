At least 50 people die after being abandoned in truck in Texas

Truck in Texas, with over 40 bodies

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Rescue teams found more than 40 bodies in truck in Texas

At least 50 people, possibly immigrants, died after a truck was abandoned outside San Antonio, Texas. 46 bodies were found at the scene. According to local press vehicles, initially 16 people – including four children – were taken to hospitals, with health problems due to the heat wave that hits the region.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said 22 of the dead were Mexicans, 7 were from Guatemala and 2 were from Honduras. The nationality of another 19 people remains unknown.

López Obrador said that “poverty and despair” led to the death of these 50 people and blamed the tragedy on illegal crossings by coyotes and the lack of border control.

It is not yet known exactly how the victims died. Three people were detained as part of investigations into the episode, which are being conducted by federal agents.

