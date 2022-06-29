At least 50 people die after being abandoned in truck in Texas

June 27, 2022, 23:31 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Rescue teams found more than 40 bodies in truck in Texas

At least 50 people, possibly immigrants, died after a truck was abandoned outside San Antonio, Texas. 46 bodies were found at the scene. According to local press vehicles, initially 16 people – including four children – were taken to hospitals, with health problems due to the heat wave that hits the region.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said 22 of the dead were Mexicans, 7 were from Guatemala and 2 were from Honduras. The nationality of another 19 people remains unknown.

López Obrador said that “poverty and despair” led to the death of these 50 people and blamed the tragedy on illegal crossings by coyotes and the lack of border control.

It is not yet known exactly how the victims died. Three people were detained as part of investigations into the episode, which are being conducted by federal agents.

Images posted on social media show vehicles and emergency teams around a large truck. According to authorities, the truck carrying the people did not have air conditioning and drinking water. The weather in San Antonio is quite hot in the summer months (in the northern hemisphere), with temperatures reaching 39.4º C this Monday (27/6).

According to TV channel KSAT, the vehicle was discovered near train tracks in San Antonio’s Southwest Side. The city is about 250 km from the US-Mexico border.

“They had families… and they were probably looking for a better life,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “It’s simply a terrible human tragedy.”

Charles Hood, the local fire chief, said his team was shocked to find “piles of bodies”. He said the survivors felt hot to the touch.

Last May, the United States recorded 239,000 detained illegal immigrants, the most in a month. Last year, the number was also a record: 1.7 million in the 12-month period through October.

Many take extremely risky routes. It is common to use trucks to transport illegal immigrants. In 2017, 10 immigrants were found dead inside a truck outside a Walmart store.

The White House declared the case “absolutely horrible and heartbreaking”. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said: “Human traffickers are callous individuals who do not respect vulnerable people who exploit and put them at risk for profit.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Point where truck with bodies was found

The tragedy generated exchanges of accusations between Republican and Democrat politicians.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott blamed US President Joe Biden for the deaths, describing them as “the result of his lethal open-border policies”.

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate running against Abbott, called for urgent action to “dismantle human smuggling networks and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Religious of the Archdiocese of San Antonio at the place where a truck with bodies was found

Immigration is a controversial political issue in the US. US law enforcement is close to surpassing the record 1.73 million arrests made at the border in 2021.

Fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, many of the undocumented immigrants end up paying huge sums of money to human traffickers to try to cross the US border.

In recent years, there have been many similar examples of migrants who died during their journey, but no event was as tragic as this Monday.

– This text was originally published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-61962211