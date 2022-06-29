Athletico-PR win and open advantage over Libertad in the round of 16







Athletico-PR defeated Libertad in the first leg for the round of 16 of CONMEBOL Libertadores (Photo: Albari Rosa / AFP) Photo: Launch!

Measuring forces in the first leg of the round of 16 of CONMEBOL Libertadores, Athletico-PR and Libertad were only thinking about victory before the ball rolled at Arena da Baixada, this Tuesday. But it was the Hurricane that got the better of it. Starting the duel scoring straight away with Vitor Roque, debuting in the continental competition, he saw Gumarelo equal with Villalba, but ended up finding the winning goal with Nicolás Hernández, closing the account at 2 to 1.

The two teams will face each other again next Tuesday (5), at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

ATHLETICO OPENS AT THE BEGINNING, BUT LIBERTAD GETS THE DRAW

Playing with the strength of its fans, which had a good presence in the stands of the Arena, Athletico, after just 5 minutes, showed its strength. After exchanging passes on the right, Terans activated Vitor Roque, who was making his debut in the competition, sending goalkeeper Martín Silva to the back of the net with no chance.

After the goal, the home team started to pace the game more, while the Paraguayans did not want to be left behind in the marker, going up in search of a tie. Until, in the 19th minute, after some failed attempts, Gumarelo equalized everything with Villalba, taking advantage of Samudio’s cross, appearing behind the defense to score.

HURRICANE GETS ADVANTAGE AGAIN

With equality, the Brazilian club tried to regain control of the match. And it did well. In the 31st minute, after a quick free-kick, Cuello crossed from the right to Nicolás Hernández, who only had the job of finishing and leaving his own.

Taking advantage of the good moment, Felipão’s men still sent a ball on the post with Cuello, to the despair of the local crowd. In the final moments, with tension after the referee went to VAR to mark a possible penalty for the home team, nothing was signaled and the game went on until the 49th, when the first stage ended.

PARAGUAYS ADOPT OFFENSIVE POSTURE

Not only needing to run after the damage on the marker, Libertad still had time as an opponent in the second stage. Therefore, in search of his goal, he tried to dictate the rhythm and actions until the middle of the 10 minutes, with the right to some changes, but without the expected success.

Until the age of 25, the confrontation became balanced. With the famous here and there, the best ones were by Melgarejo, by the visitors, who had entered a moment before, hitting Breno’s post, while the Brazilians returned with a beautiful kick by Terans, forcing Martín Silva to show service.

FINAL STARTING STREET

With both teams betting their last chips, Gumarelo was still trying to find their equalizing goal, while Athletico held the result. However, even with the additions given by the referee, the score did not change, VAR still got into action in a possible penalty for the visitors, but nothing was scored causing Hurricane fans to celebrate the victory in the first leg of the round of 16. .

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 2×1 LIBERTAD

Date and time: 28/06/2022 – 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Alexis Herrera (VEN)

Assistants: Carlos Lopez (VEN) and Lubin Torrealba (VEN)

VAR: Jhon Perdomo (COL)

Yellow cards: Christian, 25’/1ºT; Barboza, 26/2ºT; Campuzano, 31’/1ºT

goals: Vitor Roque, 5’/1st (1-0); Villalba, 19’/1st (1-1); Nicolás Hernández, 31’/1st (2-1)

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández and Pedrinho; Hugo Moura, Christian (Erick, at half-time) and Terans (Vitor Bueno, at 35’/2nd); Vitor Roque (Rômulo, at 36’/2ºT), Pedro Rocha (Canobbio, at 27’/2ºT) and Cuello (Matheus Babi, at 42’/2ºT). (Coach: Luis Felipe Scolari)

RELEASED: Silva; Mayada (Canale, at 42’/2ºT), Viera, Barbosa and Samudio; Ramón Martínez (Mendieta, at 9’/2nd), Campuzano, Diego Gómez (Merlini, at 35’/2nd), Melgarejo and Villalba (Franco, at 9’/2nd); Roque Santa Cruz (Óscar Cardozo, at 35’/2ºT).