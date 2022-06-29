Average price of a liter of gasoline could fall to R$5.84 with government measures, says Minister of Mines and Energy

Adolfo Sachsida also expects reductions in the values ​​of other fuels, such as diesel oil, ethanol and cooking gas.

Pump prices have been rising steadily in recent weeks.



the minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsidapresented data indicating that the average price of a liter of Gasoline in Brazil it can go from the current R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84 thanks to government measures this Tuesday, 28, during a public hearing. The 21% price reduction would be the result of measures such as the limitation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) to 17% in the sectors of fuels, electricity, communications and public transport, in addition to others related to diesel that are being debated in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Other fuels would have smaller reductions: the diesel oil B S-10 would change from R$7.68 to R$7.55, a decrease of 1.7%; O ethanol would go from R$4.87 to R$4.57, a decrease of 6.1%, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the cooking gas, the cylinder would go from R$112.70 to R$110.07. The minor effects would be because diesel already has zero federal taxes, as well as gas cylinders – in the case of the latter, permanently.

Asked about the change of command in the Petrobras – José Mauro Coelho resigned from the presidency of the company last Monday, 20th, and Caio Paes de Andrade took office this Tuesday – Sachsida said that the big problem of the state-owned company at the moment is ‘management’ and that everyone agrees that there is something wrong with the current model. Regarding the possibility of creating a CPI to investigate the company, the minister said that the commission’s focus would be more political than technical, but that the Ministry in charge would support it if the opening is determined by Congress. Finally, he also declared that society must define whether it wants Petrobras as a state-owned or private company, and that there would be several benefits for consumers with privatization, with more competition in the market.