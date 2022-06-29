B3 (B3SA3) adjusts amounts of dividends and interest on equity that will be paid in July; check out the update – Money Times

THE B3 (B3SA3) reported this Tuesday (28), after the market closed, that there was a readjustment in the values ​​of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) to be distributed on July 8, 2022.

The amounts attributed per share related to dividends referring to the first quarter of 2022 were adjusted from R$0.06957822 to R$0.06987217, and amounts attributed per share related to the payment of JCP, referring to the second quarter of 2022, were adjusted accordingly. BRL 0.06064724 to BRL 0.06090346 per share (net value of BRL 0.05155016 for BRL 0.05176794).

Shareholders with a shareholding position in the company on today’s date will be entitled to the dividends.

As of June 29, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “ex” JCP and dividends.

B3 will pay approximately R$773 million in dividends, of which R$360 million in interest on equity and R$413 million in dividends.

