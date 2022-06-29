Babi Cruz, wife of Arlindo Cruz, explains her husband’s hospitalization | celebrities



Babi Cruz and her husband, Arlindo Cruz Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – Babi Cruz clarified the clinical condition of her husband, Arlindo Cruz, who was hospitalized for a bronchoscopy due to excess secretion in the lung. The former flag bearer claimed that the singer’s doctors took advantage of his trip to the hospital to adjust a valve in his brain. In a note, the samba singer’s advice said that her condition is stable, but there is no provision for a medical discharge.

“I’m passing by to clarify because people are worried about distorted news that are out there. I come to inform you that Arlindo is hospitalized, yes, he had a bronchoscopy due to excess secretion in the lung, but he is doing very well, he reacted perfectly , oxygenating well, breathing alone, great pressure and heart rate, there’s no Covid”, he explained.

Babi Cruz reassured the audience and spoke about the valve adjustment requested by her husband’s neurologist. “Taking the opportunity to make a valve adjustment, which is natural from time to time for the neurologist to perform an analysis. We took advantage of the fact that he came to the hospital to do one thing and we are solving all the others. , but he is too well.”

Later, Arlindo’s advice published a statement on the singer’s social networks about his state of health: “We inform you that Mr. Arlindo Cruz is hospitalized for treatment of a respiratory condition, the diagnosis of covid-19 being ruled out. patient is stable, with no expected discharge”. In the comments, fans of the artist left positive messages and cheered for the sambista’s recovery.

Arlindo Cruz suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), while taking a shower, in 2017. In a recent report, Babi Cruz said that in these five years the actor has already undergone 14 surgeries, five of which in the head, pulmonary embolism, and he was even disillusioned by the doctors.