Baby born in the hallway of Santa Casa de BH amid fire – News

As firefighters, police, doctors and nurses rushed to help patients in the Santa Casa fire Belo Horizonte, a baby was born in the hospital corridor, on Monday night (27). There were moments of fright and emotion for little Ana Vitória’s family.





With her newborn daughter in her arms, administrative assistant Daiana Gonçalves Dias is recovering from the intense night. The woman, 38 weeks pregnant, was admitted to the health unit thinking she would have a routine appointment, but ended up living one of the most exciting days of her life.

“I wasn’t even prepared for this,” says the mother.

It was so emotional that the parents even decided to change the child’s name. “She was going to be called Ana Laura, but now she will be Ana Vitória because it was a victory in our life”, she says.

The parents were in the maternity ward, which is one floor above the CTI [Centro de Terapia Intensiva], where the fire occurred. The moment he heard about the fire, Warllen Charley, the father, was in disbelief.” “I figured it would be some training or play. I didn’t think it would be something serious.”

The family descended, through the stairs, approximately seven floors until Diana couldn’t take it anymore. She realized that the baby was going to be born. A doctor heard the mother’s scream and managed to help her, to the hallway where she delivered.





“The heart was beating hard seeing people worried. Teams going up and down to calm people down, then everything happened. Suddenly, there was a stronger pain. I went down the stairs and found Dr. Ícaro. Everything stopped at that moment”, recalls the woman. mother.

“The doctor put Diana on the stretcher and said he was going to help. The child’s head was already coming out. He told her to push,” said the father.

The baby was born at 8:31 pm. Only then did Daiane and Warlen discover that the doctor who treated them was not an obstetrician. “It happened as if he had already prepared that place. It went well. The doctor did what he could and could not do at the time. Only later did he tell me he was an anesthesiologist.”



the fire

It is suspected that a problem in the 10th’s oxygen system caused the fire. The Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate the case. According to the hospital, two people died during the evacuation of the building, which was home to nearly 950 patients.