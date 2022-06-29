Bahia has almost 7 thousand active cases of Covid-19; see more data on the disease in the last 24 hours in the state | Bahia

Bahia has 6,946 people with active coronavirus this Tuesday (28). The state recorded five deaths of people in the last 24 hours, victims of Covid-19, and 2,624 new active cases, according to the bulletin published by the State Health Department (Sesab) this Tuesday.

According to the agency, the rate of new cases corresponds to a growth of +0.17% compared to the previous bulletin, released on Monday (27), and 1,598 people were considered recovered in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bahia accounts for 30,024 deaths caused by the disease, with 1,570,045 confirmed cases.

This Tuesday’s bulletin also records that 1,907,228 cases were discarded and 342,097 remain under investigation.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), with municipal surveillance and the databases of the Ministry of Health until 5 pm this Monday.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

So far, Bahia has 11,622,227 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,686,928 with the second dose or single dose, 6,292,700 with the booster dose and 650,670 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 968,998 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 550,674 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 456 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 135 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 30%.

Of these beds, 190 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 35% (67 occupied beds).

In pediatric ICUs, 10 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (43% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 27% occupancy and children’s beds at 11%.

In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 85 are occupied (44% overall occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 42% and pediatric ICU beds are at 90%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are 50% occupancy and pediatric beds are 0%.

