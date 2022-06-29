Batman: Christian Bale would accept to play hero again on one condition

Christian Bale revealed that he would accept to play Batman again, but only if Christopher Nolan also returns as director. In an interview with Screen Rantthe actor who recently returned to the world of superheroes with Thor: Love and Thunder explained that when he agreed to wear the Dark Knight mantle for the first time, the idea was to deliver a closed story, but if the filmmaker asked him to make a new film, he would fulfill the request.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to get that, and then we’ll leave. Let’s not roll around too much.’ In my mind, [eu só voltaria] if he said: ‘you know what, I have another story to tell’. And if he wanted to tell that story with me, I would be in it,” Bale said.

Christian Bale would accept to play Batman again, if Christopher Nolan were the director of an eventual new filmSource: Source: Warner Bros.

The duo’s partnership to deliver a more realistic version of the character took place between 2005 and 2012. The theatrical trilogy was a public and critical success, and grossed over US$ 1 billion at the box office in each of the features.

While the director’s involvement with the DC adaptations has ended, followed by the abandonment of Zack Snyder’s vision in which Nolan served as a producer, the new phase of the DCEU multiverse should allow for the return of old performers. In this scenario, the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both as Batman, has already been confirmed in future Warner titles, starting with the release of The Flash — plus a continuation of the Robert Pattinson arc.

However, since Batman the Dark Knight Rises, Bale highlighted that he was never asked to play Bruce Wayne and his alter ego again. “No one ever asked me that. Nobody touched the subject. Occasionally people say, ‘I heard you were approached and offered such a thing,’ and I’m like, ‘This is news to me. Nobody ever said that.’