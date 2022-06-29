BB Seguridade (BBSE3) will distribute 80% of the 1st semester profit in dividends

Business

THE BB Security (BBSE3) announced this Monday (27) that the company’s board of directors has approved the allocation of 80% of net income for the first half of 2022 (1st half of 2022) to pay dividends to shareholders.

The values ​​to be distributed by BB Seguridade sharepayment date and cut-off date will be informed after the release of the results for the second quarter of 2022, scheduled for August 8th.

In addition, the company announced that, together with Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), it created the Broto digital platform, with participation focused on the agribusiness production chain. The companies signed an agreement with BB Mapfre to form a partnership to conduct

Its development takes place through Brasilseg Companhia de Seguros, which is a subsidiary of BB Mapfre.

It is worth noting that Broto’s share capital corresponds to the common shares held by BB Mapfre, as well as the preferred shares held by Banco do Brasil.

Broto was created by BB Seguridade and Banco do Brasil, through BB Seguros e Participações. Thus, the transfer of interest from BB Mapfre to BB itself is foreseen, according to the conditions and terms that will still be determined in the shareholders’ agreement.

It is important to highlight that Banco do Brasil is the main financer of Brazilian agriculture and livestock. Of the total rural credit in the financial system, more than 50% is BB’s responsibility. The bank has a portfolio of agro assets with a volume of R$ 254.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This number increased by around 20% compared to the previous harvest.

read more

BB Seguridade: profit rose 20.7% in 1Q22 and reached R$ 1.2 billion

THE BB Security released the results for the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a net profit of R$ 1.2 billion, which represents an increase of 20.7% compared to the first three months of 2021. Compared to the last three months of last year , there was a drop of 3.8%.

The company says that the performance could have been even better “had it not been for the BRL 2.2 billion in claims reported by the agricultural insurance in 1Q22, due to the La Niña weather effect, which impacted soybean and corn crops in Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul.”

The holding company and its investees noted financial result consolidated balance of R$ 232 million in the quarter, up 258.9% over the same period last year and the increased exposure to floating rate securities benefited the company, in a period of rising basic interest rates. The financial result accounted for 19.7% of the company’s profit.

The biggest positive contribution came from Brasilprev, which had more robust results due to the increase in the average balance of earning assets and the expansion of the financial margin, driven by the increase in the Selic rate. On the other hand, the lower negative impact of the mark-to-market of bonds and the lower discount rate of liabilities also helped, as well as the growth in operating performance.

The holding’s specific financial result was R$ 6.523 million, down 30.1% in one year.

Price

the action of BB Security closed the trading session this Monday (27) up 0.69%, quoted at R$ 24.92. In the year, it accumulates gains of 20.97%.