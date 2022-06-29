Best job: Opera GX will pay you $5,000 to play video games

Registration for the contest is now open and runs until July 7th.

the team of Operatraditional internet browser, is offering a place for “The Best Summer Job”. The company is promoting the possibility for a person to earn US$ 5 thousand in a week, just to play the games on the GX.games platform.

The selected user must, for a week, play on the platform and then share their favorite titles with the Opera GX. A video with the user’s game indications will be produced by the Opera team and shared on the browser’s social networks.

How to participate in the contest

To apply for the Opera contest, players must record a video playing one of the titles available on the GX.games platform, any of them, and explain the reason why they chose that specific game. Then the candidate must post this video on the twitter or on Tik Tok along with the hashtag #bestsummerjobevertag the profile @operaGXofficial and keep the user profile as public.

Applications to participate in the contest “Best Summer Job” are already open and candidates can enlist to run until the day until July 7. Brazil is not mentioned in the list of ineligible countries, that is, Brazilian candidates can participate. It is recommended, however, that the candidate speaks fluent English.

To be a valid competitor, you must comply with the terms and conditions of the promotion, which include be over 18 years old. The selected winner will be chosen by the GX team and communicated by the end of next month.

Promotional action

The offer is a contest held through the Opera GXthe browser version dedicated to gamers. “With ‘The Best Summer Job’, Opera GX is offering game lovers the chance to say goodbye to their conventional jobs and still have the chance to earn a lot of money doing what they love most: playing online”says Maciej Kocemba, Opera GX boss.

The company’s idea is to give players a chance to earn money by playing and gather feedback to improve the platform. The name “Summer Job” is given to the promotion as it is common in other countries for people to find temporary services during the northern hemisphere summer season, which takes place between the end of June and September.

