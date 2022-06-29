Boca fan caught making a Nazi gesture towards Corinthians fans at Neo Qumica Arena

A Boca Juniors fan was arrested on Tuesday night for making Nazi gestures towards Corinthians fans. In a video recorded by fans who were in the Lower East sector, the man is caught making a Nazi salute, with his arm outstretched and his hand outstretched.

In addition to the gesture, the fan also put his finger on top of his mustache, a possible reference to the dictator Adolf Hitler, idealizer and Nazi leader in Germany in the 30s and 40s. The video records the repetition of both actions. In a statement to the police, he claimed to have sent kisses and, as there was no evidence of a Nazi gesture, according to the PM, he should be released.

According to information from reporter Henrique Toth, from Ge.Globo, the fan was referred to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim) of Neo Química Arena. Next to him were the Corinthians who followed the event to make the accusation official.

The apology for Nazism, in Brazil, falls under the same item of the penal code that deals with racism (Law 7.716/1989).

Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin . Penalty: imprisonment of one to three years and fine – or imprisonment of two to five years and fine if the crime was committed in publications or media.

. Penalty: imprisonment of one to three years and fine – or imprisonment of two to five years and fine if the crime was committed in publications or media. Manufacture, commercialize, distribute or broadcast symbols, emblems, ornaments, badges or propaganda that use the swastika or swastika, for the purpose of disseminating Nazism. Penalty: imprisonment from two to five years and a fine.

In addition to the supporter held by the Nazis, other Boca fans who went to the stadium were also sent to answer for racial insults committed even before the match. These fans imitated a monkey in the direction of the crowd and were also caught by Corinthians fans.

