‘Boca fans will be charged with racial slur’, says delegate

Delegate of the Civil Police of São Paulo, César Saad informed that two Boca Juniors fans arrested yesterday, at Neo Química Arena, during a game against Corinthians, will be fined for racial slur and another for apologizing to crime. Another three Argentines were detained by the Military Police in the stands of the stadium, but released due to lack of evidence.

During the game, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores – which ended in a 0-0 tie – Corinthians caught some Argentines imitating monkeys and also making Nazi gestures. These footage, according to the delegate, helped in the identification of Boca Juniors fans.

“Initially, the fans, who with their own cell phones filmed some fans making a monkey gesture, triggered the Military Police and we, later, with the support of the operational center, the images of the security cameras (we identified the fans)”, explained Saad to ESPN.

in contact with the UOL Esporte, the delegate explained that the bail given to fans detained for racial slur will be R$20,000. Both are Argentines, one of them resides in Brazil, and will be referred to the DOPE (Department of Strategic Police Operations).

“They are being fined for racial slur. We are going to set a bond of R$20,000 for each Boca Juniors fan. If they pay, they will respond in freedom, if they don’t have it, they remain imprisoned here at the disposal of Justice”, he said. Saad.

At the police station, representatives of Boca Juniors, Corinthians, Conmebol, CBF and also the Argentine Consulate were present. The management of the Parque São Jorge club sent a lawyer to represent the fans who voluntarily denounced the Argentines detained by the Military Police.

There was also a third arrest of an Argentine fan for apology for Nazism. In Brazil, this crime is not bailable.

