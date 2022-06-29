Bolsonaro committed sexist offense against Patrícia Campos Mello, decides TJ-SP

support the 247

247- Journalist Patrícia Campos Mello won this Wednesday (29) a lawsuit against Jair Bolsonaro for offense and sexual innuendo by 4 votes to 1. The trial began on Tuesday afternoon (28) at the São Paulo Court of Justice and was concluded. this Wednesday morning.

Bolsonaro offended the journalist in a misogynist way by insinuating that she exchanges information for sexual favors.

In 2018, she denounced a scheme for financing and propagating fake news in favor of Bolsonarism in that year’s election campaign.

The journalist celebrated the victory in her networks:

“We won!!!! By 4×1, the TJ of SP decided that it is not acceptable for a President of the Republic to offend, using sexual innuendo, a journalist. A victory for all of us women.”, she said.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, who is a former judge, commented on the dissenting vote and stressed that “it was one of the most absurd that I have ever heard of, in 32 years of professional practice in Law”.

