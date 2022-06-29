Bolsonaro government tries to bar CPI from MEC and accelerates release of funds

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tries to bar the opening of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Ministry of Education in the Senate. On another front, the release of funds from the secret budget was accelerated, in what government allies in Congress say is a move to convince senators to withdraw their signatures so that the CPI can be established.

The request for the installation of the CPI was filed by the opposition in the House this Tuesday, 28th. The request has 31 signatures, four more than the minimum required, of 27. The signatures, however, can be withdrawn until reading of the document in plenary by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The existence of the parallel office at the MEC was revealed by Estadão in March.

This year, the government has already released the payment of BRL 5.8 billion in secret budget funds, 35% of the total BRL 16.5 billion. The release accompanies strategic dates for the Planalto Palace. In the two days after Milton Ribeiro’s arrest alone, which increased pressure by the CPI, R$ 3.3 billion were committed, which corresponds to 20% of the forecast for the entire year.

The same movement took place on June 14, amid the vote on the proposal that imposes a limit on the collection of taxes on fuel, when the Executive released R$ 1.8 billion in rapporteur amendments, the basis of the secret budget.

The release of funds, according to government allies, could help convince senators and withdraw their signatures. At least two names are in the crosshairs: Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) and Alexandre Giordano (MDB-SP). Both introduced amendments to the secret budget.

The arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and the alleged interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the operation that investigates the parallel cabinet of the portfolio increased pressure for the installation of the commission in the Senate. The senators want to investigate the role of pastors in controlling the agenda and payment of MEC resources.

In the Senate, the government has chosen the former president of the House, Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, to the front line of the shock troops against the CPI. . The two act to withdraw signatures and prevent more senators from supporting the opposition’s request. Among the arguments cited by government officials behind the scenes are the promise of funds, attacks on the Federal Police operation that arrested Milton Ribeiro and the impasses of the electoral period.

STF

On another front of action, the government bench has already submitted a request asking the president of the Senate to give preference to other CPIs and not install the MEC. This move will be followed by an action in the STF to charge Pacheco to read all CPI requests filed at the top of the House. Government officials want the opening of commissions to investigate paralyzed works, drug trafficking on the borders and the action of non-governmental organizations in the Amazon, in a strategy to make the CPI of the MEC unfeasible.

“I have already started to demand respect for the regiment. The CPI of NGOs has preference. It has already been run over once by the CPI of Covid. neutralize”, said senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM), author of the request that asks for the installation of the CPI in the Amazon. For him, the president of the Senate may not install any commission depending on the electoral period.

Pacheco promised interlocutors that the CPI of the MEC will be installed if it meets the formal requirements, that is, a sufficient number of signatures, a determined fact and an available budget. The president of the Senate, however, will give some time for the opposition to get more signatures and also for the government to act before reading the request in plenary. In practice, removing signatures can prevent installation. Pacheco assured, however, that he will not leave the order in the drawer. The senator must still talk to party leaders before making a decision.