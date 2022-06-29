Botafogo more than doubles in the Brasileirão when he has less possession of the ball

Botafogo’s 1-0 defeat to Fluminense last Sunday at the Nilton Santos Stadium drew attention due to the difference in ball possession. However, this was Glorioso’s first negative result in the Brazilian Championship when he had less of the ball than the opponent.

A survey by the reporter Talita Giudice, from Rádio Globo, showed that Botafogo does better when they have less ball. By calculations, it is possible to say that the use of the Stove when it has less possession more than doubles.

In the 14 games, Botafogo had more possession of the ball than the opponent in new games, and the use was not good at all: two wins, three draws and four defeats (33% only). In the games in which he had less the ball, this use rose to 75%: three wins and one defeat in four games.. In the rout suffered by Palmeiras, possession was equal – 50% for each.

In Botafogo’s five victories so far, only in two did they have more possession of the ball – and the only one in which they had real superiority was in the 3-1 over Fortaleza, at home, when they spent 61% of the time with the pelota. On the other hand, in three triumphs, Fogão had less than 40%.

Another fact that elucidates this contrast was that the greatest possession of the ball that Botafogo had so far was in a defeat, to Coritiba, by 1 to 0 in Couto Pereira: 67%, against 33% of the rival. In all, in the six negative results, Alvinegro dominated possession of the ball in four – in addition to Coxa, against Corinthians, Goiás and Avaí.

Check out Botafogo’s possession of the ball in the Brasileirão:

MATCH POSSESSION OF BOTAFOGO Botafogo 1×3 Corinthians 57% Ceará 1×3 Botafogo 38% Atlético-GO 1×1 Botafogo 61% Botafogo 1×1 Youth 56% Flamengo 0x1 Botafogo 53% Botafogo 3×1 Fortaleza 61% América-MG 1×1 Botafogo 57% Coritiba 1×0 Botafogo 67% Botafogo 1×2 Goiás 54% Palmeiras 4×0 Botafogo 50% Botafogo 0x1 Avai 51% Botafogo 1×0 Sao Paulo 38% Internacional 2×3 Botafogo 33% Botafogo 0x1 Fluminense 29% Source: Footstats

*In bold, Botafogo’s victories